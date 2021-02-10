Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aides have been studiously avoiding weighing in on the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Biden has said he wouldn’t watch the trial and was leaving it up to the Senate to decide whether to convict Trump. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has dodged question after question about the trial. The message discipline reflects both the political and practical realities of the moment for the president. White House aides privately note that the president doesn’t gain much from weighing in on the trial. And they say that staying above the fray allows him to focus on his COVID-19 relief package.