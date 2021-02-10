Czech PM views Serbia’s mass vaccination campaign

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister has visited Serbia to find out more about ongoing mass inoculation in the Balkan country with Chinese and Russian vaccines that have not yet been approved by the European Union’s drug regulator. Czech leader Andrej Babis has been seeking vaccines outside the EU’s common program after deliveries from approved Western drug companies were delayed. Babis also has visited Hungary, which has been the first EU country to give a green light to the Russian vaccine. Babis says he wants to “gather as much information about other vaccines that have not been approved.”