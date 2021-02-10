Countries curb diplomatic ties, weigh sanctions on Myanmar

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A growing number of governments are curbing diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increasing economic pressure on its military over the coup last week. President Joe Biden is issuing an order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the U.S. and promises more measures to come. The U.S. was among many governments that lifted most sanctions in the past decade to encourage democratic changes in Myanmar, changes that proved temporary. One of the strongest reactions came from New Zealand, which suspended all military and high-level political contact with Myanmar and denied recognition to its military-led government.