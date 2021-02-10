Central Europe leaders focus on vaccination, nuclear energy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have discussed mass vaccination as a means to bring their economies out of the coronavirus pandemic and backed nuclear energy as a way to curb climate change. The four presidents said during a Wednesday news conference that the Central European nations that make up the Visegrad Group are bringing needed diversity to the European Union, which they joined in 2004. In response to a reporter’s question, Polish President Andrzej Duda criticized last week’s visit to Moscow by the EU’s foreign policy chief, which came shortly after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sent to prison for more than 2 1/2 years.