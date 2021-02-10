California deputy drops suit against Toronto Raptors’ boss

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A law enforcement officer in California who sued the president of the Toronto Raptors over a 2019 scuffle following the team’s NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors has dropped his lawsuit. The Raptors had just won their first title at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13, 2019, when Raptors President Masai Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team. Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland claimed in a federal lawsuit filed last February that he stopped Ujiri because he didn’t provide the proper credential and that led to a shoving match captured on video.