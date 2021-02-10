Court: Inmate can have his pastor in execution chamber

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — .An appellate court has ruled that Alabama cannot execute an inmate Thursday unless the state allows his pastor in the chamber while he receives a lethal injection. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed a district judge. The appeals court said Willie B. Smith should be allowed to have his personal pastor in the chamber. Smith is scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson three decades ago. If the execution goes forward, it would be the first death sentence carried out by a state in 2021.