Alabama set to become 1st state to execute an inmate in 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is set to carry out what would be the first execution by a state in 2021. Fifty-one-year-old Willie B. Smith III is scheduled to received a lethal injection Thursday evening for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson. Although there have been several federal executions in recent months, it would be the first execution by a state since July, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Smith was convicted in 1992 in the death of Johnson, the sister of a Birmingham police detective. Prosecutors say he abducted her from an ATM, stole $80 from her and fatally shot her in a cemetery where he took her.