Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against clinic

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A police report shows a gunman who opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic, killing one staff member and wounding four others, had made previous threats of a mass shooting at the facility. Gregory Paul Ulrich was arrested in Tuesday’s attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a town about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Police Chief Pat Budke says Ulrich has a long history of conflict with medical clinics in the area and had been unhappy with his health care. According to police reports, Ulrich threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the clinic in October 2018, and a doctor told investigators that Ulrich had talked about “shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios of how to get revenge.”