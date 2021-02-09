Xi: China open to ‘vaccine cooperation’ with Eastern Europe

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping says China is ready to consider “vaccine cooperation” with Central and Eastern Europe countries. Xi made the comment during a meeting held by video link with European leaders. Xi says Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine, and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating. He says Beijing will “actively consider such cooperation” with other governments.Two vaccines made by state-owned developers, Sinopharm and Sinovac, have received conditional approval from China. They have struck deals to supply millions of doses to Turkey, Hungary and at least eight other foreign countries.