Xi: China open to ‘vaccine cooperation’ with Eastern Europe

10:51 am AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping says China is ready to consider “vaccine cooperation” with Central and Eastern Europe countries. Xi made the comment during a meeting held by video link with European leaders. Xi says Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine, and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating. He says Beijing will “actively consider such cooperation” with other governments.Two vaccines made by state-owned developers, Sinopharm and Sinovac, have received conditional approval from China. They have struck deals to supply millions of doses to Turkey, Hungary and at least eight other foreign countries.

Associated Press

