What to watch as Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial kicks off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins on Tuesday. It’s a historic moment as House Democrats prosecute their case for “incitement of insurrection.” The House impeached Trump last month, arguing that he alone was responsible for the mob of his supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the presidential electoral count on Jan. 6. Trump’s lawyers argue that the trial is unconstitutional and that Trump was exercising freedom of speech when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. A two-thirds vote of the Senate would be needed to convict Trump of the charge.