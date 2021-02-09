UN urges Somali leaders to quickly agree on elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Somalia’s federal government and regional states to urgently resume talks and agree on arrangements to hold elections as soon as possible. A September agreement allows for the president and others to stay in office after Monday’s election date if needed, but United Nations special representative James Swan has warned that going beyond that day brings “an unpredictable political situation.” Swan briefed a closed virtual council meeting Tuesday and members issued a statement afterward welcoming efforts by Somali leaders to find agreement on implementing the September deal but expressing concern that they didn’t.