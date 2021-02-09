UN urges foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling the establishment of a transitional government in Libya “an important milestone.” The U.N.’s most powerful body on Tuesday also urged all countries with foreign forces and mercenaries in the North African nation to withdraw them “without further delay” as the divided North African nation moves toward elections in December. Friday’s agreement on a three-member interim presidency council and prime minister has been seen as a major — if uncertain — step toward unifying Libya, which has rival governments in the east and west, each backed by local militias as well as regional and foreign powers.