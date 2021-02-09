Trial of 2 journalists who filmed Belarus protest opens

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The trial of two broadcast journalists charged with violating public order with their work covering a protest has opened in Belarus. The journalists were arrested in November while filming police disperse a protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. They were charged with “organizing actions rudely violating public order” and could face up to three years in prison, if convicted. Speaking in court on Tuesday, one of the journalists, Ekaterina Bakhvalova, dismissed the case as fabricated. The U.S. Embassy in Belarus issued a statement last week calling for their release and urging Belarusian authorities to stop prosecuting journalists for doing their jobs. The trial judge refused to release the two women from custody.