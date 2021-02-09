Trial highlights: history lessons, Trump tweets and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump will stand trial for impeachment after the Senate rejected arguments from the former president’s lawyers that the chamber cannot move forward because he is no longer in office. Several Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday in voting 56-44 to proceed. Democrats say if Trump is not held accountable for inciting the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, the impeachment process would be rendered meaningless — in effect signaling to all future presidents that they could abuse their power near the end of their term without consequence.