Taiwan says ties with US strong amid threats from China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As the U.S. Navy asserts its presence in the South China Sea, Taiwan’s leader says its ties with Washington remain solid over the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration. President Tsai Ing-wen says U.S. military support remains firm even as China sends increasing numbers of military aircraft into Taiwan’s southwestern airspace. While China and the U.S. have indicated a desire to curtail the raw animosity of the Trump years, both the Democratic and Republican parties maintain strong support for Taiwan and a tough approach toward China over trade, human rights and its increasingly assertive military and foreign policies. Tsai’s remarks came as the U.S. Pacific Fleet conducted exercises in the South China Sea.