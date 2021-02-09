Super Bowl reaches game’s smallest TV audience since 2006

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s Super Bowl between Tampa Bay and Kansas City had the smallest television audience for the big game since 2006. Nielsen estimated that 92 million people watched and CBS said the total audience swelled to 96.4 million when you add in people who streamed the game. It was nowhere near the 2015 record of 114.4 million viewers. The Super Bowl is annually television’s most-watched event. Given that the pandemic cut down on the number of viewing parties, and the game turning into a rout, one expert said CBS should be happy with the audience numbers. The Nielsen company said the biggest audiences were in Kansas City and Boston — meaning more fans watched in the home of Tom Brady’s old team than his new one.