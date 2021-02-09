Salesforce won’t force workers to go into office post-COVID

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco-based business software maker Salesforce says it will let most of its employees work remotely even after the pandemic, at least for part of the week. Other tech companies, including Google and Twitter, have made similar announcements. Salesforce, which is the city’s largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will let most of its employers continue to work from home for part or all of the week. Some workers whose jobs require them to be in a physical office will continue to go in to work. Salesforce said it made the decision based on feedback from employees.