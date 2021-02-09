Rescuers look for survivors of Indian glacier flood disaster

JOSHIMATH, India (AP) — Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring muck-filled ravines and valleys in northern India for survivors after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off, sending a devastating flood downriver that has left at least 31 people dead and 165 missing. One of the rescue efforts is focused on a tunnel at a power plant where more than three dozen workers are trapped. Rescuers used excavators and shovels to clear sludge from the tunnel. The disaster was set off when part of a glacier snapped off Sunday morning. Scientists have gone to the site to investigate what happened. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide.