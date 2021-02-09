Online grocery shopping drives up sales at Ocado

LONDON (AP) — Ocado, one of the biggest internet-only grocery retailers, says sales rose 35% during the last fiscal year as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward internet shopping. The U.K.-based company said Tuesday that retail sales jumped to 2.19 billion pounds ($3.02 billion) in the 12 months through November from 1.62 billion pounds in the same period a year earlier. Consumers around the world have scrambled for online grocery delivery slots during the pandemic as shoppers sought to protect themselves by avoiding supermarkets. During Ocado’s fiscal year, U.K. health authorities imposed a raft of social distancing measures and two national lockdowns to control COVID-19.