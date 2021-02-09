Navy commanders address 2 racist incidents on West Coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. Navy commanders have met with sailors on ships on the West Coast after two recent racist incidents triggered one of the first military stand-downs to address extremism in the ranks. The meetings came after a noose was found on one ship, and hate speech was found written on a wall on another ship. The discussions with sailors and admonishments by leadership were spurred by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent orders for all military commanders to meet with troops in the next 60 days to talk about extremism and racism.