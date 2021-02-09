Mystery metal monolith vanishes from ancient Turkish site

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A mysterious metal monolith has disappeared four days after it was discovered. The 10-foot-high metal slab bearing an ancient Turkic script, was found by a farmer in Sanliurfa province. It was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Gobekli Tepe, which is home to megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge. The shiny structure however, was reported gone Tuesday morning, days after authorities said they were investigating its appearance. It wasn’t immediately clear it it had been taken down by the authorities. Other mysterious monoliths have similarly appeared and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.