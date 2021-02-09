Police in Myanmar crack down on crowds defying protest ban

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police were cracking down on the demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover who took to the streets in defiance of new protest bans. Water cannons were used against a crowd in Mandalay, where witnesses said at least two warning shots were fired. Unconfirmed reports said more than two dozen people were arrested. Police also used water cannons in the capital, Naypyitaw, for a second day, and allegedly fired rubber bullets as well. The growing defiance is striking in a country where past movements against juntas have been met with deadly force. But in a small sign of restraint by the military government, police rather than soldiers were enforcing the new bans on large gatherings.