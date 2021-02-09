Millennial Money: Get tough money tasks off your to-do list

Completing financial tasks can be intimidating. You start with a bit of research, but end up feeling so overwhelmed, or so occupied with other things you need to take care of, that you don’t take action. But time is money, and putting off these essential tasks can be costly. Breaking big goals into small, manageable actions makes it easier to whittle down your to-do list. You’d be surprised how much you can accomplish with just a few minutes of effort, especially since so many money tasks can be done completely online.