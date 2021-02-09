Lying on arrival could mean 10 years in prison in England

LONDON (AP) — Anyone arriving in England and found to have lied about a recent visit to a COVID-19 hot spot faces up to 10 years in prison under new tough border policies. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Tuesday that starting Monday, travelers arriving in England from countries on the government’s red list will have to purchase a “quarantine package” that costs 1,750 pounds ($2,400) per person. The package covers accommodations, virus testing and other necessities. He also announced fines for individuals not abiding by the rules. Hancock said the booking system will go live on Thursday and that the government has contracted with 16 hotels for an initial 4,600 rooms.