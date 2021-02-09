Leonardo’s ‘Last Supper’ reopens to public with short wait

MILAN (AP) — COVID-19 restrictions have brought a novelty to art lovers: the possibility of seeing Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” without waiting in line, and with same-day tickets possible. Access to the masterpiece housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie resumed on Tuesday after the second closure of the pandemic, starting in November and the fall virus resurgence. The famed mural was also closed to the public from Feb. 26-June 9, with the double closures resulting in an 80% drop in visitors last year from 2019’s record 445,728 Leonardo admirers.