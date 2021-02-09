Israel’s ultra-Orthodox reject criticism, defy virus rules

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community has come under heavy criticism for holding large funerals and weddings in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The gatherings have brought clashes with police and unprecedented public anger toward the religious community. But many of its members believe Israeli society fails to understand their way of life and has turned the community into a scapegoat. The ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.3 million people but accounts for an estimated third of the country’s virus cases. Preserving the ultra-Orthodox way of life is the community’s ultimate aim. If that means infections spread, it’s a price that some members are willing to pay.