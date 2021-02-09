Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if international sanctions remain in place. The minister’s remarks were carried on state TV on Tuesday. They mark a rare occasion that a government official says Iran could reverse its course on the nuclear program. Tehran has long insisted that the program is for peaceful purposes only. A 1990s fatwa, or religious edict, by the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei states that nuclear weapons are forbidden. The intelligence minister was quoted as saying that “if they push Iran into that direction, then it wouldn’t be Iran’s fault but theirs.”