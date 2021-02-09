From fight to Fox: NASCAR rivals play nice as TV teammates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer were once ready to throw down following an intentional crash at Phoenix Raceway in 2012. They eventually made up. These days, all is forgiven. But far from forgotten. Nearly nine years after Gordon, a four-time NASCAR champion, and Bowyer, the funniest guy in the garage, were involved in one of the most infamous on-track paybacks in NASCAR history. The former rivals are now good friends and eager to share the Fox broadcast booth in 2021. As they begin their first season on the same team, they’re not shying away from their past.