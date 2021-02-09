Families despair; weather halts Pakistan search for climbers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Families of the three mountaineers who went missing in Pakistan last week while attempting to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, are growing more desperate after bad weather halted the search for the climbers. Hopes for the survival of the three — Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara, Jon Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile — were waning as heavy clouds continued to obscure K2 on Tuesday. Pakistani military helicopters were grounded, waiting for an opening in the weather to resume the search. The three lost contact with base camp late on Friday and were reported missing on Saturday.