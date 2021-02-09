EXPLAINER: K2 beckons the daring, but rarely in winter

ISLAMABAD (AP) — K2’s ‘savage’ peak beckons the daring, but rare is the climber who answers the call in winter. Dwarfed only by Mount Everest, K2 is the world’s second highest peak at 8,611-meters (28,250-foot), but it’s one of the deadliest, killing one in every four climbers who attempts to ascend it. It was dubbed “savage” in 1953 by American climber George Bell, who told reporters “It’s a savage mountain that tries to kill you.” Pakistan Alpine Club Secretary Karrar Haidri says 87 people have died trying to climb K2 since 1954. But just eight expeditions have tried a winter ascent and only one — 10 Nepalese climbers — succeeded just last month.