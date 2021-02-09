EXPLAINER: How are the Myanmar protests being organized?

Protests in Myanmar against the military coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi’s government from power have grown in recent days despite official efforts to make organizing them difficult or even illegal. The military on Monday issued decrees that effectively ban peaceful public protests in the country’s two biggest cities, but so far protesters are undeterred. For the most part the protests have grown through social media or through individual groups such as health workers expressing opposition. One of the biggest challenges for protesters has been the military’s attempts at blocking communications, including social media, cellphone service and internet access.