Danish sub killer gets 19 months for brief prison escape

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine has been given a 19-month sentenced for his attempt to escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison last year during which he threatened prison staff and police with a fake gun and fake explosives. Peter Madsen was quickly apprehended on Oct. 20 outside the prison where he is serving a life sentence for the killing of Kim Wall. The conviction will not be added to the life sentence. However, it may play a role if Madsen at some point makes a probation request.