Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers fired over photos reenacting a neckhold like the one used on a Black man named Elijah McClain before he died won’t get their jobs back. The Aurora Civil Service Commission upheld the firings Tuesday. The photos were taken at a memorial to McClain near where police stopped the 23-year-old in 2019 and put him in a neckhold. In one of the photos, three officers are smiling. In another, an officer puts a colleague in a fake neckhold like the one used on McClain. His death drew renewed attention last year amid the national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.