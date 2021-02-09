Officer charged in Andre Hill’s death posts bail, is freed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill has posted bail and been released from jail. The development Tuesday came hours after a judge reduced former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy’s bond from $3 million to $1 million. Coy was freed Tuesday afternoon from the Franklin County jail where he was being held on charges including murder in Hill’s shooting death in December. Hill was shot as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible. Coy is white. Hill was Black. Coy has pleaded not guilty.