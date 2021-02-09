Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week for his first official trip as president beyond his home state of Delaware. Biden is set to visit Milwaukee next Tuesday, according to the White House. While the Biden administration did not share further details of the trip, the president has been focused heavily on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and passing his COVID-19 relief bill since he entered office last month. Since then, Biden has made a point of focusing on virtual events and television interviews to sell his plan. Biden made Wisconsin a focus for his campaign in 2020, visiting the state three times.