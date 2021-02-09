Arab spacecraft enters orbit around Mars in historic flight

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates has swung into orbit around Mars in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. It is the first of three robotic explorers arriving at the red planet over the next week and a half. The orbiter is called Amal, Arabic for Hope. It traveled 300 million miles in nearly seven months to get to Mars, with the goal of mapping its atmosphere throughout each season. A combination orbiter and lander from China is scheduled to reach Mars on Wednesday. And a rover from the U.S. is aiming for a landing on Feb. 18.