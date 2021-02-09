82 advocacy groups call on Biden to end federal executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of civil rights and advocacy organizations are calling on the Biden administration to immediately halt federal executions after an unprecedented run of capital punishment under President Donald Trump. They want President Joe Biden to commute the sentences of inmates on federal death row. The American Civil Liberties Union and 81 others sent a letter to Biden on Tuesday, urging him to act immediately on a promise to ensure “equality, equity, and justice in our criminal legal system.” The White House has said it doesn’t have anything to preview ”in terms of additional steps.” The Trump administration carried out 13 executions in Indiana in six months. Those were the first federal executions in 17 years.