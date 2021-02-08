Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries

Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worriesNew
The drive to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus is gaining speed and newly recorded cases have fallen to their lowest level in three months, but authorities worry that raucous Super Bowl celebrations could fuel new outbreaks. More than 4 million more vaccinations were reported over the weekend, a significantly faster clip than in previous days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But health authorities say Americans could pay the price for what they did on Super Bowl Sunday.