Union leaders send Chicago schools reopening plan to members

CHICAGO (AP) — A plan to get students in the nation’s third-largest district back into classes amid the coronavirus pandemic has cleared another hurdle. The Chicago Teachers Union’s house of delegates agreed Monday to send a district proposal that includes more teacher vaccinations and metrics outlining allow school closures if COVID-19 infections spike to its wider members. But union leaders didn’t make a recommendation on the plan. The union’s members will vote Tuesday. If they approve it, the first batch of Chicago Public Schools students are expected in classes on Thursday. They’ll gradually return to schools over the next few weeks.