Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Minneapolis-area car thefts over the weekend in which young children were in the vehicles ended happily, with both children being found unharmed. A sharp-eyed Brooklyn Center grandmother spotted a stolen SUV that triggered an Amber Alert on Saturday afternoon, leading police to the abandoned vehicle and the crying toddler inside. And a similar case Sunday evening in St. Paul also ended happily. Someone stole a car left idling in a Walgreens parking lot in St. Paul with a 6-year-old girl inside. Her mother called police after exiting the store and finding the car missing. Officers found the car abandoned a couple of blocks away and the girl unharmed. Police said vehicle theft is the suspected motive in both cases.