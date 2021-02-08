Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem: It’s President Mori

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem besides the pandemic. This time it’s the president of the local organizing committee. Almost a week ago Yoshiro Mori made derogatory comments about women in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee. He was forced to apologize but calls for his resignation have continued and he’s the repeated topic of talk shows. The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that its weekend poll showed almost 60 percent believe he is not qualified for the job. Mori is an 83-year-old former prime minister who has headed the organizing committee since 2014. The Olympics are to open on July 23.