Throngs of maskless fans celebrate Tampa’s Super Bowl win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for the mayor’s order requiring masks at Super Bowl parties. Throngs of mostly maskless fans took to the streets and packed sports bars across Tampa as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the hometown championship. Inside the stadium, the NFL had capped Sunday night’s crowd at less than a third of capacity. But outside, few fans seemed to care about the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing was abandoned in the streets and sports bars as fans celebrated their team’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Many ignored the executive order signed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor requiring face coverings at Super Bowl festivities.