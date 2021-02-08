Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla says it has invested more than $1 billion in Bitcoin and will accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles. In a regulatory filing Monday, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company said its board approved of the $1.5 billion investment and potentially more in the future. It said it expected to begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for its high-end cars “in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.” The digital currency jumped more than 14% on the news, reaching an all-time high of more than $44,000 for one Bitcoin.