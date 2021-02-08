Sudan’s PM reshuffles Cabinet to add rebel ministers

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced a Cabinet reshuffle. The new Cabinet includes rebel ministers as part of a peace deal that transitional authorities stuck with a rebel alliance last year. The move comes after Hamdok dissolved his Cabinet on Sunday as Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council appointed three representatives of the Sudan Revolutionary Front as new members. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A transitional military-civilian government is now in power, trying to end decades-long rebellions in various parts of the country.