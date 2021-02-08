Ruling keeps Ronaldo hush-money case with US judge in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. appeals court is letting a federal judge in Nevada decide claims by a woman suing soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo over a $375,000 rape case hush-money settlement reached more than a decade ago. U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey said last September she would decide whether Kathryn Mayorga was mentally fit to enter the confidentiality agreement with Ronaldo’s representatives in 2010. Mayorga’s attorney appealed part of Dorsey’s ruling that said a dispute over the legality of the agreement was eligible for arbitration. Mayorga says she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. His lawyers say the two had consensual sex.