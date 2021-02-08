Republican Cox opens run for governor with ad hitting rival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican John Cox formally opened his second campaign for California governor with a TV ad attacking his leading GOP rival and promising to work for lower housing costs and new jobs. The 30-second ad airing statewide marks an official kickoff to Cox’s entry into the race, after finishing behind Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018. The ad faults rival candidate and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer for a soured real-estate deal at city hall during his tenure. Cox won 38% of the vote in his 2018 campaign against Newsom, when he highlighted the state’s high cost of living.