Puerto Rico prepares to reopen schools 1 year after pandemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico officials say five grades will return to in-person classes next month as the U.S. territory prepares to reopen public schools for the first time in a year. Monday’s announcement is raising concerns among some islanders about a potential increase in coronavirus cases. Education Secretary-designate Elba Aponte says kindergarteners, special education students, and children in first, second, third and 12th grades are tentatively scheduled to be back in classrooms at certain schools March 3. She says that in-person classes will be held only two times a week and that students will be dismissed before noon. The island’s Department of Education expects to identify by mid-February which schools will reopen.