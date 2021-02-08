Prosecutor in Lebanon’s port blast summons former army chief

BEIRUT (AP) — Judicial officials say the prosecutor investigating last year’s massive explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital has summoned several people, including a former army commander, for questioning in the case. The questioning marks the resumption of judge Fadi Sawwan’s investigation into the explosion after nearly a two-month pause following legal challenges to his authority. The Aug. 4, explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used mostly as a fertilizer, killed 211 people, injured over 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods in the capital. State news reported the summonses Monday.