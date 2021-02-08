Probe focuses on chicken conveyer in deaths at Georgia plant

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say a conveyer that transported chicken to a liquid nitrogen bath at a Georgia poultry processing plant had unresolved problems before a liquid nitrogen release that killed six workers. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said late Sunday that “unresolved operational issues” with the conveyer “appear to have resulted in the accidental release of liquid nitrogen in the flash freezing bath.” The release occurred last month at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. A spokeswoman for the board on Monday did not immediately provide responses to additional questions about the latest findings. The investigation is ongoing.