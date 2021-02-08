Pope seeks ‘Copernican revolution’ for post-COVID economy

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging governments to use the coronavirus crisis as a revolutionary opportunity to create a world that is more economically and environmentally just, and where basic health care is guaranteed for all. Francis made the appeal in his annual foreign policy address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See. The appointment was postponed for two weeks after he suffered nerve pain that made standing and walking difficult. Francis urged the governments Monday to contribute to global initiatives to provide vaccines to the poor, and to use the pandemic as a chance to reset what he said was a sick economic model that exploits the poor and the Earth.